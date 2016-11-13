Pink October campaign ends with grand party
The national Pink October campaign came to an end with a closing party for sponsors and guests at the Cavalieri Art Hotel, St Julian’s.
The Pink October 2016 campaign raised funds from corporate sponsors, private donations and from various activities held throughout October. This year’s main sponsor was Global Capital plc and the funds will be used to purchase a Faxitron Biovision machine to further enhance diagnostic precision and effectiveness during breast and other cancer-related surgery.
Like all great things, Pink October first started bubbling up as a mere idea in the minds of some of JPA’s top creatives not very long ago. Given that breast cancer affects so many women, it was decided that something should be done to help fight it. It was a simple question with a very simple answer. And just like that, in 2013, the first national campaign of Pink October was born.
Together with the partners – The Marigold Foundation, Action for Breast Cancer and Europa Donna – JPA set out to bring the nation together, to increase awareness, educate people, encourage everyone (not just women!) to lead healthy lifestyles and go get checked, as well as raise funds in aid of breast cancer research and equipment.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.