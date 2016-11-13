Pink October campaign ends with grand party

Chris Bianco, Mark Camilleri, Michelle Muscat and Adrian Fabri.

The national Pink October campaign came to an end with a closing party for sponsors and guests at the Cavalieri Art Hotel, St Julian’s.

The Pink October 2016 campaign raised funds from corporate sponsors, private donations and from various activities held throughout October. This year’s main sponsor was Global Capital plc and the funds will be used to purchase a Faxitron Biovision machine to further enhance diagnostic precision and effectiveness during breast and other cancer-related surgery.

Like all great things, Pink October first started bubbling up as a mere idea in the minds of some of JPA’s top creatives not very long ago. Given that breast cancer affects so many women, it was decided that something should be done to help fight it. It was a simple question with a very simple answer. And just like that, in 2013, the first national campaign of Pink October was born.

Together with the partners – The Marigold Foundation, Action for Breast Cancer and Europa Donna – JPA set out to bring the nation together, to increase awareness, educate people, encourage everyone (not just women!) to lead healthy lifestyles and go get checked, as well as raise funds in aid of breast cancer research and equipment.

Maria Karlsson, Denise Casolani, Manuela Scerri Merlino, Philippa Mifsud, Simonne Stilon and Christine Frendo.

JPA staff and friends.

Norman Aquilina and Marika Caruana Smith.

Adrian and Sharon Fabri.