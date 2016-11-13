Making kids’ lives easier and happier

Qalb it-Tfal committee members at the Malta Festival of Transport, another fundraising event held in summer in aid of Qalb it-Tfal on the Birżebbuġa promenade.

Qalb it-Tfal is strongly committed to improving the lives of children in need. The foundation offers psychological, emotional and financial support to patients, their relatives and staff of the Neonatal Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (NPICU) and to children who are psychologically, physically or emotionally neglected.

Various fundraising events in aid of Qalb it-Tfal held throughout summer raised €2,100. These included a zumba event in Dingli and a catch and release fishing competition in Marsascala.

Qalb it-Tfal has used some of the money collected to help a number of children coming from problematic backgrounds with nurturing and counselling and also by purchasing uniforms to start the scholastic year on a positive note.

Qalb it-Tfal is currently working with staff from the NPICU at Mater Dei Hospital to provide more appropriate basic life support knowledge to parents of premature babies. This entails the purchase of an appropriate BLS training dummy. Other projects include establishing a counselling service for parents within the NPICU.

For these projects to succeed, donations and volunteers are constantly in need, together with the help of sponsorships, which are the stepping stones between conceptualisation and materialisation of so many projects needed by these children.