Grand Maître celebrates 20 years with anniversary dinner

Patrons enjoying the dinner.

Marsovin, in collaboration with The Xara Palace Relais & Châteaux, hosted a Grand Maître 20th anniversary dinner at the De Mondion restaurant, Mdina. This special occasion marked 20 years since the very first vine was planted at Għajn Riħana Estate.

Jeremy Cassar and Daniel de Petri Testaferrata.

The aim of the event was to compare cellar-aged Grand Maître vintages through a vertical tasting like this one to experience how each of these wines has a different story to relate, a story which reveals their journey from vine to barrel.

The Grand Maître vintages served during the dinner were namely 2013, 2007, 2006 and 2004. For this special occasion, Marsovin has released Grand Maître Jeroboams (three-litre bottles) from its 400-year-old cellars.

Jeremy Cassar, CEO at the Marsovin Winery, also presented a monetary donation to Daniel de Petri Testaferrata, president of the Maltese Association Sovereign Military Order of Malta (MASMOM).

Marsovin gives this donation to MASMOM as a contribution towards the order’s charitable endeavours. Each Grand Maître bottle is produced by special appointment to this order.