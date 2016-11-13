Enchanting storytelling for kids at Secret Garden

In one of the activities to commemorate Nestlé’s 150th anniversary, Nestlé Malta hosted an animated children’s storytelling event at the President’s Kitchen Garden in Attard.

Nestlé Malta’s marketing and corporate communications manager Alfred Borg said: “Through various activities, Nestlé Malta is constantly encouraging a balanced and healthy lifestyle. This year we are promoting other aspects of life, such as reading and the importance of literacy among young children. By focusing on animated storytelling, we are encouraging children to acquire a love for reading. The President’s secret garden is also the right ambience for this activity.”

The children were escorted to the Secret Garden where Nestlé Malta employees read abstracts from It-Tifla tal-Barnuza Hamra, Il-Fenek u I-Fekruna, Tom Sawyer, Heidi, Treasure Island and Around the World in 80 Days. The stories were read in both English and Maltese while animators acted various roles.