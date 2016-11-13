Dancer visits Gozo
Dancer and TV personality Kledi Kadiu was in Gozo to carry out dance workshops with students attending the Naupaca Dance Factory. Students from the Gozo College Victoria Primary School also met the dancer. Before going back to Italy, Kledi visited the school, met staff members and talked to the students about his life and passion for dance.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.