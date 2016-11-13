Advert
Sunday, November 13, 2016, 00:01

Dancer visits Gozo

Photos: Betty Bugeja

Dancer and TV personality Kledi Kadiu was in Gozo to carry out dance workshops with students attending the Naupaca Dance Factory. Students from the Gozo College Victoria Primary School also met the dancer. Before going back to Italy, Kledi visited the school, met staff members and talked to the students about his life and passion for dance.

