A 25-year-old motorcyclist died this morning when he crashed into a crash barrier on the coast road.

The police said the accident happened at 8.20 when the young man from Naxxar lost control of the Suzuki he was driving.

He had been part of a group of bikers who included his father, according to reports.

The victim was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries soon after he was admitted.

A Magisterial inquiry is under way.