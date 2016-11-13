Resignation of foundation's CEO means there is new corruption case every week - Fenech Adami

The reported resignation of Philip Rizzo from the Foundation for Tomorrow's Schools after claiming corruption showed how corruption cases were continuing to follow each other every week, PN deputy leader Beppe Fenech Adami said today.

Under this government, corruption cases are following each other with such regular rapidity that people are even forgetting the previous cases, Dr Fenech Adami said on Radio 101,

He recalled that last week it was reported that political interference had led to the release from arrest of a former footballer who was being held by the police in Gozo over a serious case of domestic violence.

MaltaToday reported that Philip Rizzo, CEO of the Foundation for Tomorrow's Schools, resigned after protesting over alleged corruption in the issuing of direct orders for the renovation of schools.

Mr Rizzo had informed the prime minister after his claims in September. Investigations are under way by the police and the Internal Audit and Investigation Department.

Before being given his role as CEO, Mr Rizzo had quit his job as chairman of the Employment and Training Corporation following a controversy over a comment posted on Facebook.