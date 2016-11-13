Remembrance Sunday ceremony causes traffic nightmare

The Remembrance Day ceremony at the foot of the war memorial in Floriana this morning created a traffic jam stretching back to Msida, motorists said.

"There is a nightmare out there, confusion reigns supreme," one motorist complained.

He said that with St Anne Street closed for the ceremony, traffic was directed to Sarria but on reaching the area of the Independence monument, traffic was directed back to Msida via police headquarters - it could not turn to the right because of the ceremony and it could not turn to the left towards the Excelsior Hotel because of road works.

Even access to the MCP car park was closed, he said.

Traffic towards Valletta on Sunday morning is usually thin, but the book fair is currently being held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre.