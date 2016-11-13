Muscat heads for Moscow talks on investment despite warships refuelling tiff

File photo: Joseph Muscat with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in New York in September 2013.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat will hold talks in Moscow with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday.

The Russian government said they will discuss multilateral cooperation, including investment.

They will also touch upon some issues related to Malta's presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first six months of 2017.

"The head of the Russian government and the prime minister of Malta will discuss the current state and the potential development of the bilateral ties, specifically, the cooperation on trade, economy and investments, as well as tourism, culture and education," the Russian press service said in a statement.

Russia and Malta are expected to sign a number of bilateral agreements following this meeting, the press service added. During the Moscow visit, Muscat will take part in the Russian-Maltese business forum.

Yesterday, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman criticised Malta for having rescinded a decision to refuel Russian warships, on the pretext that they were heading for action in Syria.

Maria Zakharova said Malta fell victim to the West’s information war. Malta has argued that it has to abide by the neutrality provisions of the Constitution.

Malta has, however, been cultivating better relations with Russia, which is under EU sanctions because of the Ukraine conflict.

In June Dr Muscat met Russian deputy prime minister in Arkady Dvorkovich in St Petersburg and said he wanted to improve political and business relations between Malta and Russia.

He said that he agreed with a comment by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker that Europe “must not only talk about Russia…but also with Russia”.

The time had come for more genuine cooperation while acknowledging there were big issues of principles between the two blocs which still needed to be resolved, Dr Muscat had said.

"I believe in the near future Malta will improve its relations with Russia and will identify the sectors on which to work together," Dr Muscat said.

The prime minister was in the United States last week to discuss financial investment.