Prime Minister expecting more investment from the United States

More investment decisions from the United States are expected in the coming months, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said today, fresh from a visit to the US.

Speaking in a brief One Radio interview, Dr Muscat said Malta was continuing to seek investment from sources which in the past were hardly tapped, including the United States. A recent result was the €100m investment by the US-based Crane currency printer, he said.

However, following his latest visit to the US, he said that he expected results to show up in the coming months.

Such investment decisions were crucial for Malta to maintain its momentum as the fastest growing economy in the eurozone, he said. They would also enable the government to continue to distribute wealth among all the people.

During his short interview Dr Muscat appeared to be at pains to stress that the government is not part of the establishment, but a mover of change.

The opposition, he said, was showing itself to be resisting change, by opposing reforms in areas such as healthcare, where three hospitals have been privatised, the medicines out-of-stock problem has been solved and waiting lists have been reduced.

He said the opposition's resistance to change was also evident in its positions over reforms in civil liberties.