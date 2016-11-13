Malta newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in the Maltese newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports on a new offer for the purchase of Air Malta shares.

MaltaToday says the Chief Executive of the Foundation for Tomorrow's Schools, Philip Rizzo, has resigned, claiming corruption in the issuing of direct orders.

The Malta Independent on Sunday and Malta Today both carry opinion surveys. The Independent says that according to its survey, Labour is heading for another electoral victory despite the perception of corruption, with a lead of 52 per cent. The PN is on 44.3%. Malta Today says the PL leads the PN by 3.5% while Muscat leads the trust ratings by 7%.

Il-Mument follows up the Libyan medical visas scandal, saying a patient was instructed not to pay at Mater Dei Hospital but elsewhere.

It-Torċa quotes the chairman of Malta Enterprise saying that economic growth for the United States under Donald Trump would be good news for Malta.

KullĦadd reports on the disappointment of a couple whose infant daughter died because of medical malpractice and they who were given compensation of 60,000 euro. It also says Wied Rini has been saved and no wind turbines will be set up there.

Illum says Gozo Minister Anton Refalo is continuing to insist that he did not interfere in the early release of a football player from police arrest.