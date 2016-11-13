Pharmaceutical mirrors

Chiral molecules fitting into receptors.

Just before stepping through the mirror in Lewis Carroll’s novel Through the Looking Glass, Alice stops to ponder if ‘looking-glass milk’ will be good for the cat.

Mirror image forms are as serious a business for today’s medicine researchers as it was for Alice. The University of Malta, in conjunction with colleagues at Mater Dei Hospital and across Europe, is investi­gating the characteristics of chiral drugs that are used in the treatment of epilepsy.

A molecule that is chiral is physically not symmetric; it thus has a ‘mirror image’ form that looks different in the way that a right hand looks different from a left hand. Often only one of these two chiral forms has the desired drug properties – the other one may even cause un­wanted side effects.

Most mo­dern drugs therefore contain just one chiral form of the drug molecule. Achieving this isn’t always easy, though; there are relatively few useful reactions that yield single chiral forms rather than a roughly equal mix of both.

These mirror images, scienti­fically known as enantiomers, may have distinct characteristics.

In nature, one enantiomer of bio­logical molecules such as L-amino acids or D-glucose (simple sugar) (the building blocks of proteins and carbo­hydrates respectively), are preferentially produced.

Enantiomers may have distinct properties. For example, the smell and taste of an orange and a le­mon, which depends on whether the molecule limonene is right- or left-handed; just as right or left carvone gives different tastes to caraway seeds or spearmint oil.

During the past decades, there has been a major stimulus in under­standing the role of chiral discri­mination in the action of medicines.

Putting it very simply, just as a left hand does not fit properly into a right-handed glove, one enantiomer of a specific medicine may not fit properly into the correct receptor in the body resulting in different pharmacological actions. Perhaps the most dramatic case was the thalidomide tragedy, marketed during the 1960s as a sedative for pregnant women, many of whom later gave birth to deformed children.

The research team at the Univer­sity of Malta is looking at active epilepsy, which is one of the most serious neurological conditions with considerable socio-economic implications. The heterogeneity of epilepsy and large inter-patient response to drugs means that achieving seizure-free therapy without any side effects still has a long way to go.

Knowledge of the efficacy of chirality may help in the understanding of the unexpected toxicity and efficacy of these medications resulting in their more rational use. In turn, under­standing the chiral nature of the site of action of these antiepileptic drugs and the molecular structure of drug receptors can lead to new strategies for drug design.

