Sunday, November 13, 2016, 00:01 by

Emanuel Fenech, San Ġwann

Uneasy times for Labour MPs

These must be very trying times for Labour MPs. At the  2013 general election a large number of Labour MPs were elected. However, some of them must now be feeling threatened by the fact that at the next election the party is bound to lose some of its MPs.

They must be looking at Konrad Mizzi and concluding that because of him, they will not be re-elected to Parliament, whereas Dr Mizzi, who has the backing of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, will most probably make it.

This is a really hard fact to swallow.

