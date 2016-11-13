The unkept, dirty streets of Buġibba

We have been coming to Malta since 1990. We have visited many places in Malta and we have grown to love the island like a second home. Each time we come to Malta, however, we find that Buġibba is dirtier and grubbier.

The streets are littered with rubbish and dogs’ mess. There are uneven pavements with manholes with actual holes where one can put his foot right through, and damage his ankle or far worse.

Buġibba is a blight on Malta making one think that he is in a third world country, which is such a shame. It will take only a walk down Triq is-Sajjied towards the seafront (which has been quite nicely upgraded) to see the filth and dirt that fills these streets.

In the end, the right kind of tourist will give up coming to Malta. When one goes on holiday one wants to have a good time and relax and not worry on what he may step onto next.

We hope someone in charge will take note. Take a look around Rabat for example. It is a shining example of a well-kept town and a great job the council of Rabat is doing. Shame on the St Paul’s Bay council, which is so unaware of the filth that surrounds Buġibba.