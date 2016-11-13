San Anton, pupils and dogs

It is normal for me to take my foreign, adult students to study at the beautiful San Anon Gardens. We find it most relaxing, with plenty of fresh unpolluted air, tranquil birds chirping and peacocks and other creatures running about.

It is so peaceful until some irresponsible teachers bring their pupils to these gardens. The minute they walk in, certain teachers seem to shed their responsibility and sit down and talk while their young pupils are allowed to do anything they like.

They run and shout like crazy all over the place, dashing into each other and into other visitors, they scream, they cut leaves from the hedges and throw them into the ponds and run into the soil.

I do not know how certain so-called educators look upon those in their care. Do they understand that these children should be taught how to behave when they are still young? Comparisons are odious but it is a fact that there are sometimes other children who do not feel the need to scream and behave like rascals, and these are usually foreigners.

By no means am I saying that there are no Maltese children who are educated. Far from it, but I wonder why certain teachers seem to be so indifferent and only believe that their duty is simply to teach traditional subjects but not how to behave.

Then there are some other people who visit San Anton Gardens not to relax but to let their dogs litter in the middle of the passage.

This makes me wonder why there is no security in these gardens.

Then there is something else that needs some attention. Is it possible that visitors have to rely on the above notice to know the closing time? Can’t we have a more modern notice suitable for these gardens which house the presidential palace?