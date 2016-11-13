Paintings at Senglea’s Porto Salvo church

Our Lady of Mount Carmel painted by Enrico Regnaud.

With reference to my article ‘Senglea’s Porto Salvo Church: a jewel of artistic heritage’ (The Sunday Times of Malta, October 23) I would like to correct a misattribution I made with regard to the painting of Our Lady of Mount Carmel found on one of the altars in the nave.

This pala d’altare was not the work of Alessio Erardi but, in fact, it was painted by Enrico Regnaud during the first half of the 18th century (Sciberras, K., Baroque Painting in Malta, Malta, 2009, p. 277).

Regnaud’s stylistic formation was very much associated with Roman Baroque classicism. He was influenced by Alessio Erardi and assisted him in the ceiling decoration of the church of Our Lady of Victories in Valletta. His most successful work is the Virgin of Liesse in the church of Our Lady of Liesse, at the Marina, Valletta.

Furthermore, the four murals, two in each transept of the Porto Salvo church in Senglea, were the work of Giuseppe Maria Caruana in 1923. Caruana (1899-1964) was born in Żejtun and had considerable artistic talent.

He studied art under Giuseppe Duca and Lazzaro Pisani. He furthered his studies at the Regia Accademia di Belle Arti and the Liceo d’Arte Moderna and at the British Academy in Rome.

For 40 years, he painted with one eye, something that he tried to keep secret as he believed that nobody would commission a one-eyed artist.

He painted several portraits as well as religious pictures.