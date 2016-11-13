Outstanding healthcare in Malta
I would like to say a huge thank you to the Mosta health centre and the A&E Department and Observation Ward at Mater Dei Hospital for their excellent care of my husband when he was taken ill during a recent stay in Malta.
The medical care and compassion were first class and far exceeded what we would have experienced had this occurred under the UK NHS.
Thank you to all involved.
