Not this master plan

I would like to share some thoughts on the Paceville master plan from the perspective of residents. Our family has lived in the area for decades; the first members of our family started living in the area in 1956 and still reside there to this day.

The fact that a master plan has been drafted in itself is welcome and is a step in the right direction. What is also positive is the plan to upgrade the infrastructure that is so badly needed in the area, such as roads, sewage and water. The present infrastructure cannot take any further development without being upgraded.

However, I and a number of other residents have several concerns.

We were surprised to learn that ‘Paceville’ in the masterplan features vast areas of St Julian’s including St George’s Bay, Swieqi and Pembroke. These areas have never been considered or even included as part of Paceville.

The outreach to the public as well as to the residents in the area has mainly been through a slick, feel-good and strong marketing campaign, although on Monday the Planning Authority met the public. Is this one meeting enough?

We are also concerned about the ambiguity in the plans and the lack of understanding that this master plan will not only affect Paceville and the surrounding areas of Pembroke and Swieqi but also localities further away, such as Madliena, Sliema and Gżira.

The time frame mentioned for the whole project is very ambitious indeed. The Pendergardens project has been going on for eight years and still has a long way to go; Mistra remains a ghost building; an unsightly hole is still present in Gżira, when this project was to start years ago; and Midi have not yet finalised The Point or the Manoel Island project.

What will happen if construction starts and due to a lack of funds this stops? What guarantees will be made in order to ensure that a master plan will be fully implemented and completed to the same standards and specifications of the original plans?

We are aware that following the Public Domain Act, the foreshore must be accessible to the public. This is something that the master plan seems to have forgotten.

Also, for the master plan to be implemented, a number of private properties need to be expropriated.

Where will €585 million come from, the taxpayers? Who will pay for the upgrading of the infrastructure? Should not the developers foot the bill?

Yes, a master plan is needed for the area, but not this master plan. What is needed is a master plan which looks at the area in a holistic way, which includes impact assessments on the environment, the social fabric of the area, infrastructure and geology.

Finally, we need a master plan that has the Maltese people as well as the residents at heart and is not based on only the developers’ needs.