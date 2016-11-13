Zerafa fills in for Muscat in Ghedin’s squad for Tuesday’s friendly
Zach Muscat has pulled out of Tuesday’s friendly against Iceland at the National Stadium after being granted permission to rejoin his Italian club Arezzo who have an important home league match against Piacenza this afternoon.
Arezzo are third in Lega Pro – Group A. Today, Muscat’s team play at home to Piacenza in a clash bet-ween two teams chasing promotion at the end of the season.
Muscat’s place in the Malta squad has been taken by Tarxien Rainbows defender Daniel Zerafa who joins Birkirkara’s Ryan Camenzuli and Sam Magri as the third member of the Under-21 team to earn promotion to the senior group.
The rest of the players are unchanged from the qualifier against Slovenia who did a recovery session at the MFA training grounds yesterday ahead of their warm-up game against Poland, tomorrow.
Before the training session got underway, Slovenia coach Srecko Katanec had a long chat with Malta mentor Pietro Ghedin.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.