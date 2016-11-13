Zerafa fills in for Muscat in Ghedin’s squad for Tuesday’s friendly

Slovenia national team coach Srecko Katanec (left) with his Malta counterpart Pietro Ghedin at the training grounds in Ta’ Qali, yesterday.

Zach Muscat has pulled out of Tuesday’s friendly against Iceland at the National Stadium after being granted permission to rejoin his Italian club Arezzo who have an important home league match against Piacenza this afternoon.

Arezzo are third in Lega Pro – Group A. Today, Muscat’s team play at home to Piacenza in a clash bet-ween two teams chasing promotion at the end of the season.

Muscat’s place in the Malta squad has been taken by Tarxien Rainbows defender Daniel Zerafa who joins Birkirkara’s Ryan Camenzuli and Sam Magri as the third member of the Under-21 team to earn promotion to the senior group.

The rest of the players are unchanged from the qualifier against Slovenia who did a recovery session at the MFA training grounds yesterday ahead of their warm-up game against Poland, tomorrow.

Before the training session got underway, Slovenia coach Srecko Katanec had a long chat with Malta mentor Pietro Ghedin.