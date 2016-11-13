Must-win game for Holland as qualification hangs by a thread

Wesley Sneijder... Dutch milestone.

Holland know anything less than victory away to Luxembourg this evening will all but end their hopes of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

Danny Blind’s men head to the 8,000-capacity Stade Josy Barthel on the back of a 1-1 friendly draw against Belgium, which saw forward Vincent Janssen as well as midfielders Jeremain Lens and Stijn Schaars all get injured.

The Netherlands, who failed to reach the finals of Euro 2016, already face a battle to get out of Group A.

Currently, Holland sit third, some six points behind leaders France, 1-0 winners at the Amsterdam ArenA last month, but still within striking distance of Sweden having played a match less.

Celebrations around Galatasaray midfielder Wesley Sneijder making his 125th international appearance against Belgium were overshadowed by the loss of three more players to injury.

Blind has moved to bring in Swansea City’s Leroy Fer and hand a first senior call up for Marten de Roon, who joined English Premier League side Middlesbrough over the summer.

No matter what side the coach sends out today, there will be no room for further error if the Dutch are to make the most of Sweden’s 2-1 defeat at the Stade de France on Friday night.

“Luxembourg will be a totally different game (to against Belgium),” Blind told a news conference yesterday, “and it is one in which we will need to be inventive when we have the ball.”

Veteran winger Arjen Robben accepts if the Oranje team fail to head into the game with the correct mindset, then they will not be able to produce the required performance.

“We have to go there with the right attitude,” the Bayern Munich forward was quoted as saying.

“It is about winning this game more than anything else, it is as simple as that.

“Of course, you have to respect your opponent, but let’s not overestimate Luxembourg It might sound strange, but we should not be satisfied with a 1-0 or 2-0 win.

“We have to put in an intense performance and not allow them to breathe. If we do that, we are capable of getting a good win there.”

Luxembourg warmed up for the World Cup qualifier with a midweek friendly against Belgian side KV Mechelen, which they lost 4-2 at Stade Achille Hammerel.