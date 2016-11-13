F1: Hamilton wins to take title battle down to the wire

Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton won a stop-start, wet and chaotic Brazilian Grand Prix today to take his Formula One title battle with Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg down to the wire in Abu Dhabi.

The Briton's third win in a row from pole position and first in Brazil left him 12 points behind Rosberg, who finished second, with the pair both on nine victories each for the season.

Rosberg needs now only to finish third in two weeks' time to clinch his first title, even if Hamilton wins again.

In a crash-filled thriller that was twice stopped and re-started, with five safety car periods and lengthy delays, Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished third with a sensational performance in the wet.

THE RESULT

1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 3:01:01.335

2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes +00:11.455

3. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 00:21.481

4. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 00:25.346

5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 00:26.334

6. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 00:29.160

7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 00:29.827

8. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 00:30.486

9. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 00:42.620

10. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 00:44.432

11. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 00:45.292

12. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 00:45.809

13. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 00:51.192

14. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 00:51.555

15. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 01:00.498

16. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 01:21.994

r. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 11 laps

r. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 25 laps

r. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 52 laps

r. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 52 laps

r. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 60 laps

r. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari DNS