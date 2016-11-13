Shireburn wins airports tender

The Kenya Airports Authority manages 11 airports in Kenya.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has chosen Shireburn Group’s Concessionaire Analyzer+ (CA+) software solution to better manage its concession-based commercial business and to help improve their non-aeronautical revenues. KAA manages 11 airports in Kenya.

The five- year contract was won by CA Plus Ltd, a member of the Shireburn Group, together with its reseller, Eastra Solutions Ltd, a Nairobi-based solution provider specialising in systems integration and enterprise IT operations and services.

John de Giorgio, managing director of the Shireburn Group, commented: “The African airport market is developing rapidly, with increased investments being made in infrastructure. CA+ will enable these airports to secure their commercial revenues in order to sustain further investment through boosting non-aeronautical revenues.”

The CA+ software continues to gain ground on several continents, and now with this first CA+ installation, on the African continent. Earlier this year the company also concluded contracts with Antigua Airport in the Caribbean and is currently running a number of pilot projects in the Middle East.

Shireburn’s CA+ has established itself as the leader in the airport non-aeronautical software sector, and has grown a network of partners and resellers in order to assist with its expansion and implementation. These include partners assisting with projects in North America, Latin America, Caribbean as well as the Middle East and India.

This has also in turn led to a growth in team resources locally, as well as a recent office expansion at SkyParks Business Centre, where the Shireburn Group has increased its office footprint in order to accommodate its growth.

Shireburn’s CA+ solution will enable KAA to collect transactional sales data from each concessionaire even though they are each running their own individual POSs on different platforms. All sales data is then integrated into a single platform, where sales can be correlated with concession contracts, flight data and other operational information through the integrated Business Intelligence and Big Data analytics module. This will provide KAA with a level of insight never before possible, allowing them to assess sales patterns and boost their non-aeronautical revenues through better concession management.

CA+ will provide an overall improvement in the sales data collection process, enabling more efficient automation of contract management and analysis, replacing much of the spreadsheet and manual input of data that today dominates most airport commercial teams. KAA will then be more able to work with concessionaires to further enhance their performance, optimizing non-aeronautical sales and enhancing revenue management improving the position for both concessionaire and the KAA.

KAA opted for an on-premises installation of CA+, and this will include several modules. The CA+ Data Collection module will be integrated with the Flights Module and the BI Module for reporting and dashboards on a web-based platform. The CA+ Revenue Calculation and Billing Module will allow KAA to automate the calculation of revenues due and then integrate with their SAP ERP system for billing purposes, drastically reducing the man hours required to invoice concessions.

David Kabundu, managing director of Eastra solutions limited, said: “We partnered with CA Plus Limited, because we felt that their products addressed KAA needs and would enable efficient management of their concession-based commercial business”.

Kasaine ole Pertet, general manager ICT at KAA, commented: “The authority is excited to be partnering with both CA+ and Eastra to implement the Concession Management Solution at our main airport – JKIA. The solution will enable KAA to enhance non-aeronautical revenues by having clear visibility of sales transactions on a real-time basis.”

Shireburn Software is a software products company, specialising in the development of business software solutions and their support, both locally and overseas. Solutions include accounting, payroll and HR, inventory and retail, eCommerce, business intelligence and document management among others.