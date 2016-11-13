Investors, economists brace for a new game: parsing Donald Trump’s words

Donald Trump gives a thumbs up sign as he walks with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Capitol Hill in Washington. Photo: Reuters

Move over, Janet Yellen. The Federal Reserve chief has a challenger for the title of speaker most scrutinised by Wall Street: Donald Trump.

All new US President-elects are closely monitored by the financial community for clues about what their policies mean for markets. But Trump’s speaking style, often using enthymemes or incomplete sentences that leave room for interpretation, along with vague or contradictory campaign promises, make him more challenging to decipher.

“His statements are crazy. He says peculiar things, like building the wall and getting Mexico to pay for it, that you know are not going to happen,” said Allan Meltzer, a Fed historian and professor of politi­cal economy at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburg. “But his actions as opposed to his statements have been very moderate,” he said.

Exhibit A for how Trump has poli­cy makers and investors hanging on his every word came shortly after his conciliatory acceptance speech last Wednesday. Bonds fell and stocks rose as investors bet that Trump’s vague platform of econo­mic stimulus would translate into corporate profits and higher inflation.

The stakes are high. With a Re­pub­lican controlled House and Senate, Trump has the opportunity to use his time in office to radically reshape the American economy.

He has pledged dramatic tax cuts, infrastructure spending and economic deregulation, and wants to repeal Obamacare. These measures he says will turbo-charge growth and help boost the wages of those who have lost out in a globalised world where ‘middle-class’ jobs have been squeezed.

Trump’s speaking style make him more challenging to decipher

With the US budget deficit at just 3.2 per cent of GDP, compared with 9.8 per cent in 2009, and near record low interest rates, Trump has room to undertake a large-scale fiscal boost, at least in the short term.

His restrained acceptance speech hinted that infrastructure was a priority. Trump said he would “rebuild our highways, bridges, tunnels, airports, schools, hospitals (and) our infrastructure, which will become, by the way, second to none.”

On the campaign trail, Trump’s speeches were full of superlatives and unfinished thoughts that only complicated matters for traders and economic policy watchers. These enthymemes are a rhetorical device at the heart of a persuasive speaking style that has helped catapult the billionaire to the White House.

Trying to parse his words is one thing. Actually putting money to work quickly based on them brings far more risk than usual, according to Brian Shapiro, CEO of SPAG Funds. “I won’t react to it, but the world will,” he said. “I think people will have a heart attack if they react to every word.”

Economic advisory firm Fathom Consulting dubbed the election outcome “Trump Lite”: a world where as President-elect he would be un­willing or unable to enact his more extreme policies, such as building a wall at the Mexico border, mass de­portations of immigrants and wide-ranging protectionist measures.

“Markets are waiting to see if we are going to have the campaign Trump who spoke in rhetoric, or Trump the President who is going to be more pragmatic in his approach,” said Komal Sri-Kumar, president of Sri-Kumar Global Strategies.

Economists and fund managers, and the Fed’s policymakers, are looking to see which issues Trump will prioritise. So far, indications are he would pursue tax cuts, additional military spending and revamping President Obama’s Affordable Care Act, dubbed Obamacare.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, speaking to reporters as Americans voted last Tuesday, said he would try to figure out whether or not the new President’s fiscal policies “would be more stimulative, about the same, or worse,” adding the level of market volatility would provide a clue.

Trump has no defined economic team. It is unclear whether he will follow the lead of, say, Peter Navarro, a professor at the University of California at Irvine, whose studies suggest a tougher trade stance against China; or whether he could cleave to Wall Street allies such as former Goldman Sachs alumnus Steven Mnuchin, who has been mooted by Trump as a potential Treasury Secretary.

“Trump’s fiscal plan as it stands is pretty vague and it doesn’t add up,” said Paul Ashworth, Toronto-based chief US economist at Capital Economics. “We expect some fiscal plan that will pursue the Republican agenda, but it’s likely to be much smaller in scale than the one originally envisaged by Trump.”

While these policy questions are expected to persist even after Trump succeeds Obama in January, “the nature of the Trump Cabinet ap­point­ments and the tone of their confirmation hearings will either ease or amplify the uncertainty premium in the markets,” wrote Steven Ricchiuto, US chief economist at Mizuho.