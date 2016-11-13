Les Contes d’Hoffmann broadcast

The Royal Opera’s lavish production of Offencach’s masterpiece, Les Contes d’Hoffmann will be broadcast to Eden Cinema screens once again next Sunday at 3pm. Created by Academy Award-winning film director John Schlesinger, this production brings alive a 19th-century world of mystery and menace.

The charismatic Vittorio Grigolo in the title role leads an excellent cast, including Thomas Hampson, Sonya Yoncheva, Christine Rice and Sofia Fomina in this fantastical operatic drama. At the centre of these extraordinary tales of clockwork dolls, magical glasses, ghostly voice and sensual courtesans is the vivid imagination of the drunken Romantic poet Hoffmann. The opera follows Hoffmann tell the story of his lovers who, he believes, have all been stolen by a succession of arch villains played by the superb Hampson. The music includes the famous Barcarolle and the stunning showpiece numbers are perfect vehicles for the vocal virtuosity of Sofia Fomina as the clockwork doll Olympia, Rice as the courtesan Giulietta and Yoncheva as Antonia. The opera is sung in French with English subtitles.

