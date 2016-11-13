If you want something done…

Joseph Lia

…do it yourself. Tenor Joseph Lia speaks to Veronica Stivala about the fun of not only organising the International Organ Festival on his own, but performing in it too.

Between November and December, 17 concerts will take place in cathedrals, basilicas and churches across the Maltese Islands as part of the International Organ Festival. For a festival of this size, you would expect a substantially-sized team to oversee its organisation. But you would be wrong. Joseph Lia is essentially a one-man band, if you’ll forgive the play on words, who not only runs the festival, but performs in it too.

“It’s fun, it is challenging and it requires a lot of hours on the computer to coordinate everything,” he says. Joseph is honest and explains the reasons behind the solitary planning is due to financial reasons. But, knowing that the world-renowned musicians with busy schedules look forward to performing in Malta, is just one of the many reasons that eggs Joseph on. “I love seeing an audience who is satisfied with the programmes and the performers.”

We talk about the main reason behind the festival: Joseph’s love for the organ. “I began singing in choirs and the sound of the organ would always enchant me,” he says. “Malta has so many beautiful churches and it would be befitting to have a festival for which people would even travel from abroad,” adds Joseph.

“The Church,” he notes, “has always been a patron of the arts and if we do not promote the sacred arts, then we will be certainly missing out. I wanted to create a festival that reflected Maltese patrimony, and with an artistic excellence that would attract audiences from the world over.”

“This is a festival where the organ is the protagonist,” Joseph states proudly. “I want to exploit the organ to the full, showcasing not only all the work that has been written for this instrument, but also that which has been arranged for it.”

That moment when I get up on stage to sing is the most beautiful moment of the festival for me

The organs being played are beautifully varied and range from historic organs such as the Balzan one (1827), to modern 20th-century instruments like the Mascioni organs at St Augustine and St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta. At St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral in Valletta audiences will be treated to performances on the biggest organ on the island. This organ was originally located in Chester Cathedral in England and was reputed to have been played by George F. Handel on his way to Dublin for the first performance of his Messiah.

The festival concerts show an interestingly wide array of combinations of organ and other instruments or voices. The organ, in Joseph’s words, is one of the most valuable musical instruments in the world, often referred to as the king of instruments. “It works especially well with the excellent acoustics of our churches, creating an unforgettable atmosphere,” he says.

Bir Miftuħ chapel

But that’s not all. During the baroque period, this instrument was used to make what is called basso continuo, whereby it was used to fill in the chords, together with a cello or double bass for a solo instrument. A concert at Bir Miftuħ, as well as one at Loop Bar in Strait Street, will showcase this concert.

Yes, you read right, a bar in Valletta. Joseph wanted to utilise venues where organs do not usually feature... to place emphasis on not only the music, but the venues too. Another highlight of these two concerts is that a special organ will be used. The portativo organ is so small that it can be transported.

Joseph is rightly keen to promote the opening concert, which will be performed by no other than virtuoso organist Wayne Marshall. “His improvisations and his technique are out of this world,” he says.

Another set of protagonists that play an important part in this festival are indubitably the locations themselves. This is the first year that concerts will be held at the chapel of Bir Miftuħ, a medieval chapel that will accommodate a small audience who will be able to listen to a concert of baroque music for violin, cello and organ.

And when all is said and played? Lia gets to perform himself: “I think that moment when I get up on stage to sing is the most beautiful moment of the festival for me.”

The festival runs from Saturday until December 9. Full programme details and tickets are available online.

www.MaltaInternationalOrganFestival.com; http://ticketline.com.mt