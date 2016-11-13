Bach goes French

Joanne Camilleri

A piano recital performed by Joanne Camilleri will take place on December 3 at 7.30pm, at Robert Samut Hall, Floriana. It will include Bach’s French Suites Numbers 1 and 5, together with the French Overture.

Tickets, which start from €10, can be purchased online: https://goo.gl/d9ubyM or from St James Cavalier (tel: 2122 3200).

The recital will be a celebration of Bach’s works whose titles and influences point towards France.

In the 17th century, France was the lead country for setting the standard for culture, particularly with reference to King Louis IV (Le Roi Soleil).

Anything the French did was considered highly sophisticated, and was quickly copied/imported to Germany.

Such influences also found themselves in the works of German composers and Bach, who is noted for having incorporated influences from Italy, France and Germany itself in his music, reflects the French sophistication in a number of his pieces, some of which will be performed in this recital.

With a doctoral thesis focusing on Bach and his Goldberg Variations, prize-winning pianist Joanne Camilleri has given a number of acclaimed recitals dedicated to this composer, including as part of the Valletta International Baroque Festival.

As a recording artist she has also released two solo CDs: In Bach’s Foot-steps and J S Bach Goldberg Variations (www.joannecamilleri.com).

This recital promises to be a great evening to remember. Early booking is recommended.