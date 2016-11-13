All systems set for Żigużajg

When did preparations for this year’s edition start?

Considering the magnitude of the festival, preparations start over a year in advance with participation in networking sessions and international festivals. Many of the best international shows are in high demand, so we tend to be proactive is securing them immediately while also ensuring we issue an early public call for proposals for all those interested in having their work commissioned for the festival.

What is the idea behind the festival?

The ethos of the festival is to present children and young people with what best the creative sector has to offer, both internationally and nationally. Every year, we do our utmost to present a blend of some of the best critically-acclaimed international works together with new commissioned work. In doing so, we’re providing artists with the opportunity to develop their repertoire while also nurturing an appreciation of the arts in future generations.

By presenting a yearly programme of high artistic excellence we hope to keep building support for the arts and creativity. The festival is also serving as an instigator of new work which is being presented not only during festival but throughout the year. In fact, during the Spazju Kreattiv season programme we will be presenting at least four shows which form part of the ŻiguŻajg repertoire from previous editions.

What are the biggest challenges in bringing together such a festival?

Undoubtedly, such a big festival provides us with big challenges both on a creative and logistic level. One of the biggest challenges is delivering on the growing expectations with a varied programme which caters for different ages. The blend is, essentially, intended to give opportunity to our audiences to engage in different contemporary creative forms which have source from different cultures and traditions.

The other huge challenge is to present such a big event no matter all the technical and logistic limitations encountered. The impediments are not only due to venues which are not adequately equipped and need be used as make-shift performance spaces, but also due to the limited pool of professional technocrats available who are specialised in the creative sector and can concentrate their efforts on producing such events.

In view of this, credit needs to go to all the festival team who, no matter the issues encountered, manage to yearly produce a quality festival event.

How many attendees are you expecting?

In view of the huge demand for this market we made it a point to make this year’s edition longer with activities spread over a span of 10 days. The programme comprises 24 different projects and over 181 performances with an expected attendances of approximately 24,000 people, 9,500 of which schools students, an increase of 10,000 from previous editions.

Is it just for children?

Although our shows cater for young audiences, they are devised in such a way as to provide entertainment to all. The multi-layered narratives provide a direct sense of engagement with themes which have a resounding effect on all those present. Ultimately, we are aiming at providing a unique experiences for everyone looking to celebrate creativity with their loved ones.

Can you run us through some of this year’s highlights?

It is very difficult to pinpoint specific projects since all of them present something unique and diverse to programme. There are over six different creative forms being presented in 14 different venues. Among others, we’ll have a seven-meter puppet roaming the streets of Valletta and also enticing collaborations with ŻfinMalta, the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, Kelma Kelma, More or Less Theatre, FM Youth Theatre, Studio 18 and the China Cultural Centre. All participating artists have been working very hard to provide a high-end product and we hope that similar to previous years they will be given due support with full-house showings.

How has the festival evolved through the years?

ŻiguŻajg has become a reference point for Maltese artists looking to test their projects within a festival framework, and also internationally with some of the best foreign companies looking to present their repertoire work to our audiences. The fact that we can now speak of a repertoire of Maltese work tailor-made for children and young people, an annual high attendance rate for the festival events and international recognition is testimony of such success.

Since it was launched in 2011, the festival has managed to build a strong base of support from audiences who appreciate the importance of having arts for children at the heart of the country’s creative ecology. This kind of support is important for all those involved to continue showcasing a festival which is always at the forefront and that will eventually leave a strong imprint on upcoming generations for the years to come.

Żigużajg International Children’s Festival runs until next Sunday in various locations around Valletta. A full programme is available online.

