Lego pulls advertising from Daily Mail amid calls to 'stop funding hate'

Lego will stop advertising its products in the Daily Mail, following a public campaign calling on big companies to drop adverts from newspapers accused of promoting “hatred, discrimination and demonisation”, the company has announced.

The Danish firm, which has previously run free giveaways in the newspaper, responded to social media campaigners Stop Funding Hate by tweeting: “We have finished the agreement with the Daily Mail and are not planning any future promotional activity with the newspaper."

@StopFundingHate We have finished the agreement with The Daily Mail and are not planning any future promotional activity with the newspaper — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) November 12, 2016

Stop Funding Hate urges advertisers to rethink their ‘support’ for right-wing newspapers over what it sees as misleading headlines about child refugees, and the recent ruling by High Court judges that Parliament must be consulted before Article 50 is triggered.

Lego is the first big company to agree to the campaigners' demands.

Waitrose and Marks & Spencer are also being urged to drop their Christmas advertising in certain tabloids.

Gary Lineker, who recently suggested Walkers Crisps should end its relationship with The Sun following its coverage of the Calais child refugee story, was among those to welcome Lego’s decision. Lilly Allen added that the news was “amazing”.

More than 23,000 people have backed a petition calling for British Airways to stop offering its passengers a copy of the Daily Mail in a campaign being backed by Alastair Campbell.