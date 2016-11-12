Advert
Saturday, November 12, 2016, 09:59

Facebook glitch made it appear some users had died

Some Facebook users received an unsettling shock after their profile pages hinted that they had passed away.

The message seen on some profiles referred to the process for "memorialising" the page of someone who has died.

The posts said Facebook hoped the users' loved ones would find comfort in seeing posts that others had shared about them.

Even Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's personal page had the death notice.

"This was a terrible error that we have now fixed," Facebook said in a statement.

The company declined to say what caused the problem or how many users were affected. But the statement added, "We are very sorry that this happened and we worked as quickly as possible to fix it."

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Teenager disappears for a year because...

  2. 'Supermoon' to light up night sky on Monday

  3. Fancy tickling a rat?

  4. Slovak brothers win burial competition...

  5. Facebook glitch made it appear some...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 12-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed