Facebook glitch made it appear some users had died

Some Facebook users received an unsettling shock after their profile pages hinted that they had passed away.

The message seen on some profiles referred to the process for "memorialising" the page of someone who has died.

The posts said Facebook hoped the users' loved ones would find comfort in seeing posts that others had shared about them.

Even Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's personal page had the death notice.

"This was a terrible error that we have now fixed," Facebook said in a statement.

The company declined to say what caused the problem or how many users were affected. But the statement added, "We are very sorry that this happened and we worked as quickly as possible to fix it."