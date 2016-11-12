Thought people grew out of ADHD? Think again

Marie Enbäck

Specialised ADHD life coaches could provide a welcome respite for adults with the often-undiagnosed condition, according to a Swedish expert currently leading the first ever training course in Malta.

Coaching for ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) is largely unknown locally but has grown in popularity in several countries as a complement (in some cases an alternative) to medical and psychological treatment.

Marie Enbäck, a qualified coach who runs a non-profit network for people with ADHD and professionals, told the Times of Malta the approach could have particular benefits for adults with the condition, many of whom go undiagnosed or face stigma because of a lack of widespread knowledge.

“With the right kind of information, the stigma can be lessened,” Ms Enbäck said. “Not long ago we thought of ADHD as a child’s disorder that people grow out of. Now we know that’s not the case. The challenges themselves might diminish or change over time, but that doesn’t mean the problem has gone away.”

Working with support group ADHD Malta, Ms Enbäck is currently delivering a two-week course for prospective coaches, with backgrounds ranging from psychology and education to employment. It centres around psychoeducation, empowering individuals to cope with their condition and live more fulfilling lives.

In adults, it is linked to problems of organisation, concentration, memory and time management

“For some clients it’s quite a moving experience, because it’s the first time in their life that they’re really listened to,” Ms Enbäck said. “We go through what their life looks like, what they’d like to change and what strategies they can use to do that, and what they have to accept about the condition.”

While ADHD is commonly thought of in relation to children, only one in three ‘grow out’ of it. In adults, it is linked to problems of organisation, concentration, memory and time management, all of which can have severe impacts on work and family life; many referrals for coaching, in fact, come at the initiative of employers or family members.

Ms Enbäck expressed her hope that the training course would be followed up with similar initiatives, creating a wider base of ADHD coaches, educators and professionals using the skills learned in their own fields.

In the long term, she believes Europe could benefit from a unified training system and ADHD coaching being presented as an intervention of choice in national health systems.

“Investing in this is worthwhile,” she said. “If people don’t receive treatment, there’s a bigger chance of developing other co-morbid disorders. Coaching is also very cost-effective: it can be presented as an alternative to other approaches or side-by-side as part a multi-modal treatment plan for added efficacy.”

What is ADHD Coaching?

“Like all life coaching, ADHD Coaching addresses the specific needs and aspirations of the individual being coached.

“Unlike life coaching, however, ADHD coaching also addresses the specific needs of clients who have ADHD or ADHD-like symptoms. Therefore, ADHD coaches focus on working with clients on their personal goals and the pragmatic issues of achieving them while living with ADHD.

“It is a supportive, collaborative, goal-oriented process in which the coach and client work together to identify the client’s goals and then develop the self-awareness, systems and strategies necessary for them to reach those personal goals and full potential.”

(Source: ADHD Coaches Organisation)