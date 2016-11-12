Advert
Saturday, November 12, 2016, 14:59 by

Jacob Borg

Syrian man fleeing conflict zone, jailed for using German passport

A Syrian man was today jailed for six months for entering Malta using a German passport that did not belong to him.

Abdul Abdulghni, 35, from Homs in Syria, admitted to the charges.

In his plea, Mr Abdulghni reminded the court that he was fleeing a conflict zone.

Inspector Victor Aquilina prosecuted while magistrate Claire Stafrace presided over the case.

In another case, a 21-year-old man was jailed for six months after admitting to threatening a police officer and refusing to give his particulars.

Kwaku Emanuele, from Ghana, was caught with a prostitute in Marsa last Thursday.

He refused to give police his details when approached.

Inspector John Spiteri prosecuted.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace presided.

