Richard's tragic last day at work is storyline of new safe driving promo
It is Richard's last day at work before his retirement and his family is waiting back home to celebrate. But on his way back home, a distracted driver no his mobile phone runs a red light and runs him over.
Richard's tragic story is the latest in a series of road safety promos commissioned by Transport Malta and the Malta Road Safety Council. The campaign messages are aired on TV, social media and radio stations.
The campaign Respect on the Road was launched in September, focused on a number of themes will expand on other issues in the coming weeks. The aim is to raise the level of our driving and make roads safer.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.