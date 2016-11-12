Richard's tragic last day at work is storyline of new safe driving promo

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

It is Richard's last day at work before his retirement and his family is waiting back home to celebrate. But on his way back home, a distracted driver no his mobile phone runs a red light and runs him over.

Richard's tragic story is the latest in a series of road safety promos commissioned by Transport Malta and the Malta Road Safety Council. The campaign messages are aired on TV, social media and radio stations.

The campaign Respect on the Road was launched in September, focused on a number of themes will expand on other issues in the coming weeks. The aim is to raise the level of our driving and make roads safer.