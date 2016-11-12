Reports ex-husband for having sex with young girl

A 29-year-old man was today accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl, after his ex-wife reported him to the police.

The man, who cannot be named by court order, denied the charges.

Inspector John Spiteri told a court that rumours about the man’s sexual affair had been circulating in his home town before the police report was filed.

Inspector Spiteri objected to the man being given bail, out of fear that he may approach the girl.

The inspector told the court that the man bragged that the charges would be dropped because he knew the girl's family.

Defence lawyer Kathleen Grima said the report was not filed by the victim, but by the man's ex-wife and insisted there is no chance she would be withdrawing the report.

Dr Grima noted that from the charges filed, the sex appeared to have been consensual.

Inspector Spiteri said that the girl's mother was “far from happy” when she got to know of the affair, and confirmed that she wanted charges to be pressed.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace denied bail.