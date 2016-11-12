Public consultation launched for work-based learning and apprenticeship law

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo launching the consultation process this morning.

The Ministry for Education and Employment has embarked on an internal and external consultation process to develop the proposed Work-Based Learning and Apprenticeship Act which provides a framework for the development of effective work-placements, apprenticeships and internships.

The proposed act is based on research conducted by the European Centre for the Development of Vocational Training (CEDEFOP) with local learners, educators and employers. It was launched this morning by Education Minister Evarist Bartolo.

It is based on a review of international legislation on traineeships and benchmarking of best practices within countries leading in the field of vocational training.

The main developments brought about by the proposed act are the introduction of a government subsidy to bridge the gap between the learner's current income and the minimum wage rate;

It sees to the rights and obligations of learners as employees, for the duration of the work-based learning part of the training programme.

It also creates a governance structure to protect the rights and obligations of trainees and employers.

Work-based learning, apprenticeships, and similar forms of learning, are regarded as an important part of any country’s development and the provision of high-quality services. Vocational education and training systems that use work-based learning tend to be more effective in aiding the transition of young people into jobs. By alternating between school and work, learners develop the practical knowledge and skills employers seek.

In short, high-quality work based learning programmes are about preparing individuals and aiding development of knowledge, skills and competences that are in demand in the labour market.