Paceville residents tell PA: 'stop accommodating the few over the rest of us'

Video: Steve Zammit Lupi

Paceville residents took to the streets today in what was described as “the first of many” public protests against a masterplan for the area.

“We need to do something about this terrible plan, and we need to have done it yesterday,” one resident who addressed the crowd of more than 200 protestors said.

The Paceville masterplan, which envisages turning the area into a “prime costal location”, has been the subject of public outcry for, among other things, proposals to expropriate private property to create open spaces.

It also proposes land reclamation that will take up an outside development zone area (the seabed) and threaten a Nature 2000 designated site as well as negatively impact the surrounding beaches, seabed and sea water.

The crowd, which gathered in front of Spinola bay's Love monument, held placards which read 'Put the people and the environment first', 'Mepa, out of the frying pan and into the fire', and 'Our Masters’ plan'.

Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Kamp Emerġenza Ambjent, which helped organise this morning's protest, said they were in favour of a masterplan for the area, simply not the one which had been put forward.

“They don't need to change this plan, they need to throw it out and start from scratch. This is all about accommodating the few over the rest of us,” a KAE spokesman said.

He urged residents to join forces and show the authorities that they would not take the matter lying down.

Today, he said, was only the beginning of a ferocious resistance to the plan.