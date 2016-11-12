New soldiers, officer cadets to be recruited

Applications are open for the recruitment of soldiers and officer cadets in the Armed Forces.

The Ministry for Home Affairs said this drive will offer more youth the possibility to start a military career.

Soldiers recruitment courses are now being recognised by the Malta Qualifications Recognition Information Centre at Level 3. This will also be the first military recruitment where training will be held in collaboration with the Academy for Disciplined Forces.



Those interested to apply for the role of soldiers have to undergo a physical test, written examination, interview and medical examination.



Those interested to apply for officer cadets can apply for the role of cadets on land, sea going officer cadets or air pilot officer cadets. Candidates who successfully complete the selection process, will then have to follow a training period of 12 months in collaboration with the Academy for Disciplined Forces. They will be also expected to undergo training in military academies abroad.



Applications for both roles are to be submitted between November 28 and December 12 at AFM Recruitment Office, Luqa Barracks or at the Examination Centre in Victoria.

More information may be obtained from here.