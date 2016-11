A 19-year-old man was grievously injured after he lost control of his motorbike in St Paul's Bay this afternoon.

The police said the incident happened at 5.10pm when the motorcyclist from Naxxar fell off his bike in Dawret il-Gżejjer. The vehicle was heading from Bugibba Square towards Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.

He was rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

Police are investigating.