Money stolen from lotto booth

An undisclosed sum of money was stolen from a lotto booth in San Ġwann this afternoon during an armed robbery.

The incident happened in Triq l-24 ta’ Ġunju just after 2.30pm when a man charged into the booth and demanded money from the proprietor, a 56-year-old woman. The robber did not cover his face during the act.

After he was handed over the cash, he fled the scene with a car driven by an accomplice. The woman sustained no injuries.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered. The police are investigating.