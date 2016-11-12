Money stolen from lotto booth
An undisclosed sum of money was stolen from a lotto booth in San Ġwann this afternoon during an armed robbery.
The incident happened in Triq l-24 ta’ Ġunju just after 2.30pm when a man charged into the booth and demanded money from the proprietor, a 56-year-old woman. The robber did not cover his face during the act.
After he was handed over the cash, he fled the scene with a car driven by an accomplice. The woman sustained no injuries.
A magisterial inquiry has been ordered. The police are investigating.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.