Saturday, November 12, 2016, 07:56

Local newspapers in review

These are the main stories reported in today's Maltese newspapers:

Times of Malta reports that the Health Ministry has ordered an inquiry into reports that expired Tamiflu medication was used to treat critical patients in intensive care at Mater Dei Hospital. It also reports that consultants working on the Paceville master plan were given a free hand and nobody interfered in their reasoning, according to the Planning Authority.

In-Nazzjon says Minister Konrad Mizzi is among the Top 10 individuals being investigated by the EU in connection with the Panama Papers. 

L-oriżżont quotes a police inspector telling court there was no political pressure which dictated the release of football player from arrest to play a match. 

The Malta Independent quotes a survey it commissioned saying that 72 per cent of respondents believe the environment is not safeguarded under the current government. 

