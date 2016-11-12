In The Sunday Times of Malta tomorrow
Tomorrow’s print edition of The Sunday Times of Malta has a wealth of stories and features for everyone's tastes. Here’s just 10 of the best:
• Latest on Air Malta – there’s a new development in the air!
• Owner of the new hospitals speaks for the first time.
• The Trump surprise: what it might mean for Europe.
• Declassified: the 1984 Mintoff-Thatcher meeting.
• Not too old to recover from stroke – the plastic brain.
• Nutrition: treating food as medicine.
• What’s On: a guide to an entire week of cultural events.
• Not enough care for customers, says our resident shopaholic.
• Readers’ advice: which English football team should a young boy support?
• Volunteering for culture – in Escape.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.