Call for Church school applications

A total of 1,564 places are vacant for Church schools for the scholastic year 2017-2018, the Curia said today.

Applications will be available online from Wednesday or via Church schools until February.

From this month, applications will be accepted for the following categories: children in Church homes, children of Church school employees, siblings of those already attending Church schools, and transfers between schools from the same congregation.

All other applications are to be submitted in January and February.

A number of vacancies will be available for children with serious needs, such as those requiring LSAs, social cases and refugee children. Such applications should be collected from Wednesday.

For more details go to the Curia website on www.thechurchinmalta.org.

For the current scholastic year, a total of 3,715 students applied to join Church schools, of whom 1,750 were accepted. While there was no space for applicants, all those who applied for the first year of secondary school were offered a place.