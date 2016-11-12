Top English clubs to discuss return of standing areas
Top-flight clubs will discuss allowing standing areas at their grounds during a meeting in London next week, a Premier League spokesman said yesterday.
It is the first time the issue has been on the agenda at a meeting of all 20 clubs.
However, even if the necessary two-thirds were in favour, there would be other hurdles to overcome including the need for amended government legislation.
All-seater stadiums were introduced in the top two divisions in England following an inquiry into the 1989 Hillsborough disaster during which 96 fans died at an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Sheffield Wednesday’s ground.
A number of countries, including Germany, Austria and Scotland, have since introduced so-called “rail seating” that allows standing or sitting and is backed by the Football Supporters Federation that represents fans in England and Wales.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.