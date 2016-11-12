Italy will deliver against Liechtenstein, says Verratti

Marco Verratti is confident Giampiero Ventura’s youthful Italy squad can deliver the required result in their World Cup qualifier away to Liechtenstein today.

Ventura has looked to reshape the group he inherited from Antonio Conte after Euro 2016, naming six uncapped players in his 29-man squad which will also take on Germany in a friendly on Tuesday.

The majority of the players selected are under 25, and, although West Ham forward Simone Zaza was included, despite not scoring this season, there was no place for Mario Balotelli who has returned to form following a move to Nice.

The Azzurri are currently level on points with Spain at the head of Group G as they prepare for today’s tie at the Rheinpark Stadion, Ventura having secured two wins and a draw from his first three competitive internationals at the helm.

Defenders Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini are not available along with midfielder Claudio Marchisio, who was withdrawn as a precaution having just returned to the international fold after missing Euro 2016 with ruptured anterior cruciate ligaments.

Young squad

Nevertheless, while 24-year-old Paris St Germain playmaker Verratti accepts the squad may be young, he insists they are all ready to stand up to the challenges ahead on the road to Russia.

“This is a national squad full of young people, where you can be carefree, but also there are senior players who are examples, such as (Gianluigi) Buffon and (Daniele) De Rossi, role models that young people in Italy can follow,” Verratti said.

“This can be for me also. I can do even better in the national team and we hope to start doing that soon.”

Ventura had been experimenting with the possibility of linking Verratti up alongside Roma veteran De Rossi in 4-2-4 system, while Davide Zappacosta of Torino could come in at right-back and Milan’s Giacomo Bonaventura be deployed on the left of the forward line.

“We are trying different solutions. I feel good (playing) with Daniele, then the coach will decide,” Verratti said.

“But against Liechtenstein we must win if we want to finish in first place. However, in the European qualifying, there are no easy games.

“This is a difficult group, Spain is one of the strongest national sides, but we know our capabilities and our goal is to take first place in the group.”