Real-life drama in high places

Every government appoints certain people to positions it considers sensitive. There is nothing wrong with this in theory though in practice it could cause considerable problems.

Unfortunately for itself and for the country, this government has been doing it with eyebrow-raising and unbridled enthusiasm. The positions vary from influential and responsible chairmanships to ministry posts requiring little except a token presence.

Some of the appointees were eminently unfit for the position, evidently appointed only to repay some past favour, while the selection of others is downright inexplicable, with important roles even doled out to business partners, friends and relatives – including an 18-year-old.

It would be naïve to assume that any of these appointees would readily turn down a position merely because they know they are unqualified or inexperienced. Why should they in a country where one is rarely if ever held accountable for lack of performance, incompetence or inability to keep one’s hands clean?

The situation becomes even more outrageous when the positions are part of an established system, where there are procedures for recruitment, disciple and termination.

One would have thought that, after more than three years in government, the Labour Party would have learnt from past mistakes even when nominating people to certain positions.

The termination of Ray Attard as the CEO of the Manoel Theatre, a post he had occupied since 2009, and the surprise appointment of Elizabeth Ebejer as his replacement is just the latest unnecessary controversy.

From the details known so far, it appears that the new CEO was appointed without a public call for applications and without any consultation with the theatre’s management board.

Indeed, it seems it was the Culture Ministry that made the choice and then presented its decision as a fait accompli to the theatre board.

Now Ms Ebejer may well be the most hard-working Labour councillor Mġarr has ever had but her qualifications to be the CEO of this national jewel are as impressive as Sarah Palin’s claim that she had insight into Russia because, after all, it was visible from Alaska.

Ms Ebejer is an assistant librarian at the University of Malta and reading for a Master’s in social well-being. Given her lack of experience in any managerial post, it is no wonder her appointment led to surprise – if not shock – in artistic circles.

And, let’s face it, even if Ms Ebejer did have some managerial experience, running an entity like the Manoel Theatre is no mean feat not only because of the continuous struggle to make ends meet and to attract the best possible productions notwithstanding a meagre budget but also because one is very often dealing with prima donnas, in this case literally.

So, not just any skilled manager, much less an assistant librarian, can handle such a situation.

The decisions taken go well beyond the financial performance of the theatre and set the cultural tone for the nation.

The way in which the appointment has been done does a disservice to the selected candidate herself. She will certainly have to constantly watch her back.

But, there again, in culture there should be no room for politics and artistic circles ought to take this in their stride and put the world of culture and theatre first.

Which does not mean the curtain should not go down once and for all on political patronage.