Vodafone help for entrepreneurs

The Vodafone Institute in Germany is inviting aspiring business founders to submit their application for a six-week programme in Berlin which focuses on technological start-ups created by or for women.

The six-week programme in Berlin will provide advice, training, networking opportunities and start-up funding to female business founders.

The F-Lane programme is an accelerator which focuses on technological start-ups created by or for women. It aims to increase the number of women working in the technology sector.

F-Lane is working with Impact Hub Berlin and the Social Entrepreneurship Akademie to identify innovative technology start-ups around the world which focus on women and which provide enterprising solutions to social problems.

The programme will support the chosen entrepreneurs by providing a stipend of €12,000 to cover living, travel and venture expenses as well as by offering free accommodation in Berlin.

Each team will have access to the Vodafone family and will be connected to further potential investors. The selected teams will also benefit from an individualised curriculum of team sessions and individual coaching.

The selected entrepreneurs will be assigned personal mentors who are successful entrepreneurs and have experience in building up a business who will be offering advice and know-how.

Entries are open until November 18 and the winners will move to Berlin from February 6 for six weeks for the start of the programme. There will also be a second F-lane round in the summer of 2017.

The online application and further information can be found on www.f-lane.com.