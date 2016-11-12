New Redemption for Amber

Maltese singer Amber has launched her first music album, titled Redemption.

Redemption is written and composed by Amber together with the acclaimed Maltese music duo Elton and Muxu. It took the trio a year and a half of solid work to transform the ideas into lyrics and to blend the lyrics with pop, R&B and soul music.

The album represents a life journey, it speaks about real life experiences, making the whole album very personal for Amber.

“This is my first experience writing an album. Elton and Muxu engaged me in the whole process from the writing of the lyrics and music to the production of the tracks. There has been a drastic change in my music path. One of the songs which touches me personally is called Last Night. The style of the song is dubstep with a pinch of reggae. The fact that we have managed to fuse the two styles together made me fall in love with this song even more,” she said.

Digital copies of Redemption can be bought from iTunes and other digital media.

Further information can be found on www.amberofficial.com