Hungary PM says will not resubmit law banning settlement of migrants
The government of Hungary will not resubmit a law to ban the resettlement of migrants after parliament narrowly rejected the plan this week, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio this morning.
"We tried to put this into the constitution, but could not achieve this, as the opposition sided with Brussels," Orban said in an interview on Kossuth radio.
As a result, Orban added, his government would have to fight the European Union's migrant quotas in Brussels, using Hungary's existing constitution, as the amendment did not get through parliament.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.