Advert
Friday, November 11, 2016, 08:29

Hungary PM says will not resubmit law banning settlement of migrants

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

The government of Hungary will not resubmit a law to ban the resettlement of migrants after parliament narrowly rejected the plan this week, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio this morning.

"We tried to put this into the constitution, but could not achieve this, as the opposition sided with Brussels," Orban said in an interview on Kossuth radio.

As a result, Orban added, his government would have to fight the European Union's migrant quotas in Brussels, using Hungary's existing constitution, as the amendment did not get through parliament.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Hillary Clinton: 'This loss...

  2. Protests across America against Donald...

  3. Watch: Obama, Trump have...

  4. Twitter reacts to president-elect Trump...

  5. Michelle Obama and Melania Trump discuss...

  6. At under $5 each, Trump's votes came cheap

  7. Residents told to leave after huge...

  8. Increasing number of MPs indicating...

  9. Cuba announces military exercises after...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 11-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed