England keep their heads to down Scotland 3-0

England fans celebrate the 3-0 victory. Photo: Reuters/ John Sibley

A trio of thundering headers gave England a thumping victory over their oldest foes as Scotland were swept aside 3-0 in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley.

Daniel Sturridge's bullet header in the first half and equally impressive efforts after the break from Adam Lallana and Gary Cahill ensured England emerged from international football's oldest fixture having consolidated their lead at the top of Group F.

England have 10 points from four games, six clear of Scotland, whose qualification chances already look bleak with Gordon Strachan's side sitting second bottom in the standings.

The result could have contrasting impacts for both team's managers with England's interim boss Gareth Southgate having strengthened his case to be handed the job on a permanent basis and Strachan now looking increasingly vulnerable.