Teenager disappears for a year because he is 'bored of life'

Arthur Heeler-Frood

A missing schoolboy ran away from home because he was "bored of his life", according to a letter he wrote to his parents.

It has been nearly nine weeks since 15-year-old Arthur Heeler-Frood went missing from Axminster in Devon.

He was last seen by his parents, Caroline and Jeremy, leaving the family home on the morning of September 6.

Earlier this week his parents appeared on ITV's This Morning appealing for information about their son.

Viewers were read the contents of a letter Arthur had written to his parents, stating that he would return in a year and asking them not to try to find him.

The letter says:

"To Mum and Dad,

"I have run away because I am bored of my life. Please don't try to find me or make me come home. I don't know how long I will be away for, but it won't be any longer than a year.

"You will find my school uniform in a bin bag in a small barn in the field on the green, down the road from Membury church. My bike is chained to the fence, there is a spare key to the lock of the window.

"Please can you apologise to the restaurant and tell them that I will no longer be able to work there.

"I know you will be upset, but understand that I have to do this.

"From Arthur."

Mr Heeler-Frood told the programme: "It implies he intends to come back and do his A-levels.

"In a way he is thinking of this as a gap year early. Clearly he is 15 and not spent much time in cities and he has a fairly quiet life in the country."

Mrs Heeler-Frood appealed directly to her son to return home.

"Arthur, please, please just make contact with us. We are just desperate to know you are safe," she said, fighting back tears.

"I just don't think you can possibly realise how agonising this has been for us."

The teenager is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, of slight build with short, light brown hair which may be short or shaven.

Superintendent Sam de Reya, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "We are appealing to business owners, likely to be restaurateurs, hoteliers and cafe owners who may have had a young man work for them in the last few months or anyone who may have provided accommodation to him in that time period. "