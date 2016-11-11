Watch: Burly man wrestles bus driver in San Ġwann

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Facebook

Updated 5.12pm - Added MPT statement

A violent tussle between two men brought traffic along a busy San Ġwann thoroughfare to a standstill this afternoon.

Video shot by a commuter and uploaded to social media shows a Malta Public Transport bus at a standstill halfway round a roundabout on Triq tal-Balal, as two men push, grapple and wrestle each other against the side of the bus.

Eyewitnesses told Times of Malta they saw a man driving along the road before he suddenly got out of his car, hauled the bus driver out of the bus and began wrestling him. They said they did not know what prompted the violent outburst, which happened at around 3.45pm.

The tussle was a bit of a mismatch, with a big, burly and bald man overpowering his smaller rival and getting him into a headlock.

Attempts by the larger man's partner, a red-headed woman wearing a mustard coloured top, to separate the two men were ignored, with the colossus angrily telling her to "get back to the boy".

Eyewitnesses said they could hear children crying in the back of the man's car.

"I could hear them cry 'Daddy, daddy, daddy!' while the fight was going on," they said.

As commuters honked their horns, a white-haired man exited his vehicle and tried to break up the fight, to no avail.

The fight eventually died down and the burly man involved in the fight sped off before wardens arrived on the scene, eyewitnesses said.

A Malta Public Transport spokeswoman said the company was "very disturbed" by the incident and would be forwarding video footage to police.

"We have spoken to the driver, who has been referred to the polyclinic although it does not appear that he has serious injuries," the company spokeswoman said.